Islamabad Weather Update today

Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad will experience hot and humid weather on Saturday.

Rain Update Islamabad

As the metropolis is having sultry weather, PMD predicted rain-wind and thundershower, while heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period.

Islamabad Temperature today

On Friday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 32-34C. It was cloudy in the federal capital. Winds blew at around 10km/h, with a visibility of 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 19 which is good. The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave has started affecting the upper and central parts.

Monsoon Alert in Pakistan

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.