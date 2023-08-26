Islamabad Weather Update today

Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad will experience hot and humid weather on Saturday.
As the metropolis is having sultry weather, PMD predicted rain-wind and thundershower, while heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period.
On Friday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 32-34C. It was cloudy in the federal capital. Winds blew at around 10km/h, with a visibility of 16km.
Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 19 which is good. The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.
Synoptic Situation
Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave has started affecting the upper and central parts.
Monsoon Alert in Pakistan
Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 26, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,903.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
