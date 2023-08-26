Pakistanis make public announcement in mosques against paying electricity bills amid mass protests

RAWALPINDI – Residents in parts of Pakistan including the country’s financial capital Karachi set their electricity bill on fire in protest against an inflated power tariff amid record inflation as people are battling to survive.
Amid nationwide protests, residents make announcements in local mosques, requesting people not to pay inflated electricity bills, as salaries class people and even businesses have been backed into a corner when it comes to electricity prices after the recent hike.
In a viral clip doing rounds on the internet, a man in Waziribad mosque can be seen making announcements, telling people against making payments for electricity bills and assured that they would stand for all in case of disconnection of electric supply.
وزیرآباد اور گردونواح کی مسجدوں میں بجلی کے بل جمع نہ کروانے کے اعلانات۔ ذرائع pic.twitter.com/bhwL0LHMEg— Naya Pakistan (@Naya__Pakistan_) August 25, 2023
The majority of Pakistanis, especially lower-class people, who have already made cutbacks on their power usage, will now be forced to absorb more shocks.
People are being told not to pay energy bills, as thousands protested, and burned utility bills.
Protests were held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawab Shah, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Quetta, and Peshawar, and Azad Kashmir.
Fumed people laid siege to offices of power distribution companies, and even disrupted traffic flow.
In other cities, masses burned tires and utility bills and even chanted slogans against authorities.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Aug-2023/k-electric-shocks-consumer-by-sending-rs3-747-bill-for-2-units-consumed
