Pakistan approves deployment of Army, Rangers troops for Asia Cup security

Web Desk 01:05 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
Pakistan approves deployment of Army, Rangers troops for Asia Cup security
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army and paramilitary forces for the security of the Asia Cup, the international cricket event set to be started this month.

The approval for the summary was taken from the cabinet members through circulation. The government asked the ministry to deploy Pakistan armed forces for security as foreign teams are set to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB also approached interior ministry, requesting for deployment of the armed forces.

Following the nod of cabinet, Pakistan Army and Rangers will perform security duties along with the police and other tiered security personnel to ensure full protection to the foreign teams as South Asian nation is co-hosting Asia Cup.

Asia Cup will be started in Pakistan on August 30 in Multan. Pakistan will host a total of four matches including a Super 4s fixture. India’s group stage matches including the anticipated clash against Pakistan, scheduled on September 2, will be held in Kandy while the rest of the Super 4s matches, including the final will be played in Colombo.

Asian giants Pakistan and India will lock horns again on September 10 in Colombo if arch-rivals qualify for the Super 4s.

