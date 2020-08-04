Pakistan vs England, first Test: PCB announces squad for Old Trafford match
LONDON - Pakistan has announced the 16-member squad for the first Test against England, starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).
The match will start in Pakistan time at 3:00PM in Manchester without spectators.
Earlier, the hosts had won 2-1 Test series against West Indies while Pakistan hasn’t played an international game since February this year due to the coronavirus.
They had a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh when it was halted halfway due to the pandemic.
Team: Azhar A (c), Babar A (vc), Abid A, Asad S, Fawad A, Imam, Kashif B, M Abbas, M Rizwan, Naseem S, Sarfaraz A, Shadab K, Shaheen A, Shan M, Sohail K and Yasir Shah.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Pakistan's squad for the first England Test:<br><br>Azhar A (c), Babar A (vc), Abid A, Asad S, Fawad A, Imam, Kashif B, M Abbas, M Rizwan, Naseem S, Sarfaraz A, Shadab K, Shaheen A, Shan M, Sohail K and Yasir S.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvPAK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/i3SaXeHoIC">pic.twitter.com/i3SaXeHoIC</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1290590558545641473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The online streaming of the match will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Pakistan 1st Test match on https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk
