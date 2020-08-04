Pakistan vs England, first Test: PCB announces squad for Old Trafford match

LONDON - Pakistan has announced the 16-member squad for the first Test against England, starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The match will start in Pakistan time at 3:00PM in Manchester without spectators.

Earlier, the hosts had won 2-1 Test series against West Indies while Pakistan hasn’t played an international game since February this year due to the coronavirus.

They had a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh when it was halted halfway due to the pandemic.

Team: Azhar A (c), Babar A (vc), Abid A, Asad S, Fawad A, Imam, Kashif B, M Abbas, M Rizwan, Naseem S, Sarfaraz A, Shadab K, Shaheen A, Shan M, Sohail K and Yasir Shah.

