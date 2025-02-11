Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Traffic advisory: Roads to avoid during Tri-Nation Series, ICC Champions Trophy

KARACHI – Key road closures have been announced for Karachi as traffic police chalked out traffic plan in light of the ongoing Tri-Nation Series and the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, both of which will feature high-profile international cricket matches in the city.

The traffic plan in densely populated metropolis aims to manage the expected congestion around the National Stadium, where several key matches will take place.

To ensure smooth traffic flow on match days, Karachi traffic police announced an advisory for citizens:

Open Routes

Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic throughout match days. This will allow commuters to travel without significant disruptions.

Heavy Traffic Guidelines

Vehicles coming from Sohrab Goth towards Nipa, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square, and PP Chowrangi to University Road will be allowed to continue. However, heavy vehicles will not be permitted on routes leading directly to the stadium, including Karsaz to Stadium Road, Millennium to New Town, and Stadium Road to Hassan Square, to reduce congestion around the National Stadium area.

Parking

Spectators arriving from Karsaz, Millennium Mall, and New Town will be able to park at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground. These areas can be accessed by passing under the flyover, which will help ease the parking situation near the stadium.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy will kick off on February 19, with Pakistan facing New Zealand, followed by several crucial matches, including the much-anticipated Pakistan vs. India encounter on February 23 in Dubai. However, Karachi will host two matches of the Tri-Nation Series (on February 12 and 14) and three Champions Trophy games (on February 19, 21, and March 1).

Traffic plan shows city’s commitment to ensuring that fans attending the matches will have a smoother journey while managing the increase in vehicles during this high-profile cricket event.

As for the games, Pakistan squad is led by Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Shaheen Shah Afridi among the key players. The Champions Trophy will feature 15 matches across three venues in Pakistan and Dubai, and the tournament will conclude on March 9, with the final scheduled in Lahore.

Date Match Venue
19 February Pakistan vs New Zealand Karachi
20 February Bangladesh vs India Dubai
21 February Afghanistan vs South Africa Karachi
22 February Australia vs England Lahore
23 February Pakistan vs India Dubai
24 February Bangladesh vs New Zealand Rawalpindi
25 February Australia vs South Africa Rawalpindi
26 February Afghanistan vs England Lahore
27 February Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rawalpindi
28 February Afghanistan vs Australia Lahore
1 March South Africa vs England Karachi
2 March New Zealand vs India Dubai
4 March Semi-final 1 Dubai
5 March Semi-final 2 Lahore
9 March Final Lahore
10 March Reserve day

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

