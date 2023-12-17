Pakistan’s female powerlifter Sybil Sohail wins silver at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Sybil Sohail followed in the footsteps of her elder sister by pursuing a future in powerlifting, and she made the nation proud at the Asian Powerlifting Championship being held in Malaysia.
Trained and motivated by her elder sibling Twinkle, Sybil clinched silver medal in the 47-kg category for squat, bench press, deadlift, and other contests.
The girl donning green and white etched her name in the history books at the event being held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia where female weightlifters from other Asian nations showed exceptional display of power.
Sohail sisters, who belong to the country’s minority Christian community, have created history by becoming the first four sisters to participate in the Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship.
Sybil and her elder siblings Twinkle Sohail, Maryam Sohail, and Veronica Sohail earlier participated in different categories of the Asian Bench and Press Championship.
The powerlifter girls from South Asian nation earlier bagged gold medal in Asian Bench Press Championship held in 2015 in Oman.
The girls are faced criticism due to their passion to become weightlifters in conservative society, but they went extra mile and achieved their dreams.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).
Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.
On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
