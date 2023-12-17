Pakistan’s female powerlifter Sybil Sohail wins silver at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Sybil Sohail followed in the footsteps of her elder sister by pursuing a future in powerlifting, and she made the nation proud at the Asian Powerlifting Championship being held in Malaysia.

Trained and motivated by her elder sibling Twinkle, Sybil clinched silver medal in the 47-kg category for squat, bench press, deadlift, and other contests.

The girl donning green and white etched her name in the history books at the event being held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia where female weightlifters from other Asian nations showed exceptional display of power.

Sohail sisters, who belong to the country’s minority Christian community, have created history by becoming the first four sisters to participate in the Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship.

Sybil and her elder siblings Twinkle Sohail, Maryam Sohail, and Veronica Sohail earlier participated in different categories of the Asian Bench and Press Championship.

The powerlifter girls from South Asian nation earlier bagged gold medal in Asian Bench Press Championship held in 2015 in Oman.

The girls are faced criticism due to their passion to become weightlifters in conservative society, but they went extra mile and achieved their dreams.