Search

PakistanSports

Pakistan’s female powerlifter Sybil Sohail wins silver at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Web Desk
04:04 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Pakistan’s female powerlifter Sybil Sohail wins silver at Asian Powerlifting Championship
Source: social media

Sybil Sohail followed in the footsteps of her elder sister by pursuing a future in powerlifting, and she made the nation proud at the Asian Powerlifting Championship being held in Malaysia.

Trained and motivated by her elder sibling Twinkle, Sybil clinched silver medal in the 47-kg category for squat, bench press, deadlift, and other contests.

The girl donning green and white etched her name in the history books at the event being held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia where female weightlifters from other Asian nations showed exceptional display of power.

Sohail sisters, who belong to the country’s minority Christian community, have created history by becoming the first four sisters to participate in the Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship.

Sybil and her elder siblings Twinkle Sohail, Maryam Sohail, and Veronica Sohail earlier participated in different categories of the Asian Bench and Press Championship.

The powerlifter girls from South Asian nation earlier bagged gold medal in Asian Bench Press Championship held in 2015 in Oman.

The girls are faced criticism due to their passion to become weightlifters in conservative society, but they went extra mile and achieved their dreams.

Pakistan’s female powerlifter Twinkle Sohail wins gold at Asian Championship

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:31 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan, US State Dept. mull flood preparedness, response plan for ...

04:34 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

No more leaves for govt employees as Pakistan gets ready for elections

05:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan raises urea price by Rs1000 per bag; Check new rates here

01:21 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Australia beat Pakistan by 360 runs in Perth Test 

10:45 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan expresses concerns over possession, use of modern weapons by ...

10:38 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan urges UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir

Advertisement

Latest

05:31 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan, US State Dept. mull flood preparedness, response plan for Punjab

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 17 Dec 2023

Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: