US voices concern over human rights as PTI pushes for Imran Khan’s release

ISLAMABAD – United States called on Pakistani government to respect human rights as thousands of supporters of jailed PTI leader stormed to Islamabad, defying roadblocks and tear gas.

Amid deaths of Rangers personnel, and police personnel, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that Washington supports freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association, and urged both the protesters and Pakistani authorities to act within the framework of the law.

Massive convoys from across Pakistan head to capital to demand release of imprisoned leader Imran Khan, the federal government took measures to prevent them from reaching their intended destination at D-Chowk.

Authorities also placed containers, barbed wire, and a heavy police presence along key routes, signaling a readiness to use force if necessary to disperse the protesters.

Matthew Miller’s remarks came in response to questions regarding the reported clashes between PTI supporters and the police. “We call on protesters to remain peaceful and avoid violence, while urging Pakistani authorities to uphold human rights and respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution as they maintain order,” he stated during a briefing on Tuesday.

PTI convoy led by KP CM and Bushra Bibi are in capital city as party workers defying police efforts to block them, facing arrests, baton charges, and tear gas.

PTI Islamabad Protest Latest Updates and Current Situation Explained

News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

