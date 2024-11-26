Pti Islamabad Protest Latest Updates And Current Situation Explained

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters stormed Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad, defying tight lockdown and widespread arrests to head to capital city Islamabad to demand the release of party founder who remained behind bars since August last year.

Army given Shoot on Sight Orders

The federal government invoked Article 245 of the Constitution to deploy the armed forces in capital city due to escalating tensions and security concerns. Army called in to maintain law and order during the ongoing PTI protest.

Security Personnel Killed

Four Rangers personnel were run over by a speeding car on Srinagar Highway near G-10, leading to their deaths. These deaths are condemned by top government officials.

Khan’s party alleges that many of their workers were injured by security forces, including police shootings. Interior Minister said PTI workers fired at law enforcement, resulting in six security officers being injured.

Protests attempt to reach D-Chowk

PTI’s convoy clashed with security forces at Chungi No. 26, where they hurked stones on protesters. Agitators faced heavy resistance at various checkpoints as they advanced towards D-Chowk – the town square located near Constitution Avenue in Islamabad.

‘No Direct Firing on Protesters; Naqvi’

Interior Minister’s Statement: Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that despite the provocation, security forces used rubber bullets and tear gas instead of live fire. He confirmed the death of Police Constable Mubashir Bilal and announced FIRs against protest organizers.

‘Negotiation/Backdoor talks Underway’

PTI leaders rushed to Adiala Jail to discuss ongoing situation with incarcerated Imran Khan, though no definitive resolution was reached. Zulfi Bukhari and Rauf Hasan confirmed negotiations, while the Interior Minister dismissed claims of talks.

No Choice but to use force against PTI

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned PTI tried to march to D-Chowk, and government have no choice but to use force. The government anticipated PTI march deployed a strategy, including mass security personnel and containers blocking access to key areas in Islamabad.

Minister pointed out that Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, is unwilling to back down, and is fueling the escalation.

Schools/Colleges Closed in Twin cities

Amid widespread protests, educational institutions in Islamabad were closed for a second day as PTI convoys continued to face significant resistance from police and Rangers, and casualties are reported on both sides.

All government and private educational institutions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Murree will remain closed due to current situation.

This is an ongoing situation, with the government preparing for more clashes and PTI continuing its march towards the capital’s center, despite the military’s involvement.

More Updates to follow…