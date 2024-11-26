Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz, top govt officials denounce deadly attack on Rangers amid PTI protests

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of coalition government strongly condemned recent attack on Rangers and police personnel by protesters on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sharif lamented violent act, calling it an assault under guise of a peaceful protest. He stressed that the police and Rangers play a vital role in maintaining law and order, and such attacks are unacceptable.

The premier called for immediate identification and arrest of those responsible for the attack, ensuring that they will be brought to justice, and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured personnel.

He also condemned actions of the group behind the attack, labeling them as extremists seeking bloodshed. He emphasized that Pakistan cannot tolerate any form of chaos or violence, particularly when it is driven by political agendas. PM concluded by reiterating that any attempt to incite bloodshed for political gain is deeply reprehensible and harmful to the country’s stability.

Pakistani government called in military to manage unrest during PTI protests in Islamabad, granting the army authority to impose curfews and use force if necessary.

Increased security measures were implemented, and media was restricted in sensitive areas. Clashes during the protests resulted in one police officer’s death, 119 injuries, and 22 police vehicles set on fire, as reported by the provincial police chief.

