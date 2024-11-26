Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s lone Elephant Madhubala begins her journey to a new home!

Pakistans Lone Elephant Madhubala Begins Her Journey To A New Home

KARACHI — After years of solitary confinement at Karachi Zoo, Madhubala, Pakistani lone female elephant, finally started her journey to Safari Park.

The transportation of the female elephant is being held under supervision of Dr. Aamir Khalili, as the elephant will be reunited with two other female elephants, Sonu and Malika, at her new home. Four Paws, an Austrian NGO that has been overseeing the care and relocation of elephants in Pakistan, makes this relocation possible.

The organization’s experts submitted report stating Karachi Zoo was unsuitable for Madhubala’s well-being, prompting the decision to move her to a more appropriate environment at the Safari Park.

At Safari park, the elephant will have access to larger, international-standard enclosure, a swimming pool, and the companionship of Sonu and Malika.

At first, Madhubala will be kept separately from her new companions in Block A of the Safari Park, while Sonia and Malika will remain in Block B. Over time, the enclosures will be merged as the elephants grow accustomed to one another.

Madhubala had been living in isolation at Karachi Zoo since the death of her longtime companion, Noor Jehan, in April last year.

As Madhubala embarks on her new journey, animal rights activists are hopeful that this move will provide her with a healthier, happier environment, allowing her to reunite with her family and live a life closer to her natural need.



Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

