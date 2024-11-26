Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bushra Bibi at forefront as PTI protesters confront police near Islamabad’s Zero Point

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters clashed with security forces as charged members defied roadblocks and tear gas while marching near Islamabad’s Zero Point.

The protests, aimed to demand Imran Khan’s release from prison, escalated into violent confrontations, resulting in the death of several Rangers and police personnel and numerous injuries among both sides. In response, the government invoked Article 245, calling in the military if needed. Thousands were held ahead of the march as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi suggested moving the protests to the outskirts of Islamabad.

The protesters, led by Bushra Bibi defied lockdown imposed around the capital, intensifying tensions. Bushra while addressing large gathering of supporters from a container, called for peace and vowed that the protesters would not leave D-Chowk until release of Mr Khan.

As the PTI supporters reached Zero Point, they started marching toward D-Chowk for a planned sit-in. Tensions are expected to mount due to heavy deployment of law enforcement personnel near D-Chowk. The wife of jailed PTI leader however mentioned avoiding to storm Red Zone and will hold a peaceful sit-in at D-Chowk.

In her address, she urged the protesters to remain calm and peaceful, appealing to the authorities to ensure the safety of all participants, including children, elders, and others. “We expect everyone to show restraint and cooperate in maintaining peace,” she concluded

In response to the growing unrest, the Pakistani government invoked Article 245, which grants the military the authority to intervene if the situation deteriorates further.

PTI Protest: Pakistan imposes ‘shoot-on-sight order’ after death of paramilitary personnel amid clashes

 

