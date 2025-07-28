Gold prices decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – A $1 drop in the international bullion market brought the price of gold per ounce down to $3,336, leading to a downward trend in gold prices in local markets on Monday.

In Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs100 per tola, reaching Rs356,300. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs85, settling at Rs305,470.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. The rate for one tola of silver held steady at Rs3,963, while the price for 10 grams of silver remained firm at Rs3,397.