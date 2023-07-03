Gold price decreases by Rs8,800per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in domestic market on Monday as Pakistani rupee strengthened against dollar following IMF loan deal.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs8,800 to close at Rs207,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs7,544 to settle at Rs177,641, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $6 to settle at $1,912 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,16.21 per 10 grams.