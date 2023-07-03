Gold price decreases by Rs8,800per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in domestic market on Monday as Pakistani rupee strengthened against dollar following IMF loan deal.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs8,800 to close at Rs207,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs7,544 to settle at Rs177,641, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $6 to settle at $1,912 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,16.21 per 10 grams.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
