New Islamabad Driving License Fees announced: Check full fee structure here

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad Police has announced a massive rise in driving license fees, with hike going as high as 25 percent for both motorcycle and vehicle categories.

The new regulations also introduce an additional fee of Rs 2,000 for applicants seeking an urgent license issuance. Furthermore, mandatory driving test charges are set at Rs 300 for small vehicle license applicants and Rs 500 for those applying for licenses for large vehicles.

Citizens looking for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for license approval will now be required to pay Rs 1,000.

Driving License Fee in Pakistan 2024

Description of Services New Fees Driving School Fee Motor Car Rs12,000 per applicant Driving School Fee LTV Rs18,000 per applicant Driving School Fee HTV Rs25,000 per applicant Medical Fee Rs200 per applicant Fast Track Driving License Processing Fee (optional) Rs2,000 per applicant Driving License NOC Fee Rs1,000 per NOC Mobile Facilitation Fee Rs200 per applicant Road Safety Education Session Fee Rs200 per violator/applicant Service Charges for road test - Motor Car Rs200 per test Service Charges for road test - LTV Rs300 per test Service Charges for road test - HTV Rs500 per test

The notification instructed all relevant personnel stationed at Islamabad Traffic Police to collect the specified fees and deposit them, along with the generated statement from their respective IDs, into the welfare account of ITP.



