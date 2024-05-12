Search

New Islamabad Driving License Fees announced: Check full fee structure here

12 May, 2024
New Islamabad Driving License Fees announced

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad Police has announced a massive rise in driving license fees, with hike going as high as 25 percent for both motorcycle and vehicle categories.

The new regulations also introduce an additional fee of Rs 2,000 for applicants seeking an urgent license issuance. Furthermore, mandatory driving test charges are set at Rs 300 for small vehicle license applicants and Rs 500 for those applying for licenses for large vehicles.

Citizens looking for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for license approval will now be required to pay Rs 1,000.

Driving License Fee in Pakistan 2024

Description of Services New Fees
Driving School Fee Motor Car Rs12,000 per applicant
Driving School Fee LTV Rs18,000 per applicant
Driving School Fee HTV Rs25,000 per applicant
Medical Fee Rs200 per applicant
Fast Track Driving License Processing Fee (optional) Rs2,000 per applicant
Driving License NOC Fee Rs1,000 per NOC
Mobile Facilitation Fee Rs200 per applicant
Road Safety Education Session Fee Rs200 per violator/applicant
Service Charges for road test - Motor Car Rs200 per test
Service Charges for road test - LTV Rs300 per test
Service Charges for road test - HTV Rs500 per test

The notification instructed all relevant personnel stationed at Islamabad Traffic Police to collect the specified fees and deposit them, along with the generated statement from their respective IDs, into the welfare account of ITP.
 
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jan-2024/new-driving-license-fee-structure-implemented-in-punjab-check-full-fee-schedule

