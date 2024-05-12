New Islamabad Driving License Fees announced: Check full fee structure here

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad Police has announced a massive rise in driving license fees, with hike going as high as 25 percent for both motorcycle and vehicle categories.
The new regulations also introduce an additional fee of Rs 2,000 for applicants seeking an urgent license issuance. Furthermore, mandatory driving test charges are set at Rs 300 for small vehicle license applicants and Rs 500 for those applying for licenses for large vehicles.
Citizens looking for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for license approval will now be required to pay Rs 1,000.
|Description of Services
|New Fees
|Driving School Fee Motor Car
|Rs12,000 per applicant
|Driving School Fee LTV
|Rs18,000 per applicant
|Driving School Fee HTV
|Rs25,000 per applicant
|Medical Fee
|Rs200 per applicant
|Fast Track Driving License Processing Fee (optional)
|Rs2,000 per applicant
|Driving License NOC Fee
|Rs1,000 per NOC
|Mobile Facilitation Fee
|Rs200 per applicant
|Road Safety Education Session Fee
|Rs200 per violator/applicant
|Service Charges for road test - Motor Car
|Rs200 per test
|Service Charges for road test - LTV
|Rs300 per test
|Service Charges for road test - HTV
|Rs500 per test
The notification instructed all relevant personnel stationed at Islamabad Traffic Police to collect the specified fees and deposit them, along with the generated statement from their respective IDs, into the welfare account of ITP.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jan-2024/new-driving-license-fee-structure-implemented-in-punjab-check-full-fee-schedule
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.