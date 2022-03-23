Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by newly-inducted J10c fighter jets

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Day parade featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets, which are also referred to as the vigorous dragons, on Wednesday in the federal capital.

It is for the first time that J-10c jets took part in the military parade as they were formally inducted into the Pakistan Air Force fleet earlier this month.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, three services chiefs and other guests on the occasion inspected the formations displayed by roaring J10c jets.

Pakistan Air Force's J10c fighter jet first fly-past in #PakistanDay Parade 2022 pic.twitter.com/6KNZSN5wD8 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

The Chinese made aircraft is a modern signal-engine delta wings fight jet. It is equipped with missiles that can hit targets up to 200-km, according to reports. It can also be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array radar than the one used by the JF-17 Block 3.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received the first batch comprising six fighter jets as the South Asian country has purchased a total of 25 J-10Cs from the all-weather friend China. The J-10C will participate in the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

Back in December 2021, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, 2022 will feature a fly-past by Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets.