Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by newly-inducted J10c fighter jets
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Day parade featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets, which are also referred to as the vigorous dragons, on Wednesday in the federal capital.
It is for the first time that J-10c jets took part in the military parade as they were formally inducted into the Pakistan Air Force fleet earlier this month.
President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, three services chiefs and other guests on the occasion inspected the formations displayed by roaring J10c jets.
Pakistan Air Force's J10c fighter jet first fly-past in #PakistanDay Parade 2022 pic.twitter.com/6KNZSN5wD8— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022
The Chinese made aircraft is a modern signal-engine delta wings fight jet. It is equipped with missiles that can hit targets up to 200-km, according to reports. It can also be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array radar than the one used by the JF-17 Block 3.
Earlier this month, Pakistan received the first batch comprising six fighter jets as the South Asian country has purchased a total of 25 J-10Cs from the all-weather friend China. The J-10C will participate in the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.
Back in December 2021, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, 2022 will feature a fly-past by Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets.
PM Imran keeps himself away from taking a sortie ... 05:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has inspected the modern fighter jets J-10C after their formal induction ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test: Pakistan resume first innings against Australia on ...11:21 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by newly-inducted J10c fighter ...10:02 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- #Pakistan reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time in two years09:41 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 202208:57 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell shares wedding pictures with his ...08:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Feroze Khan's sister Dua Malik to host her first Ramazan show09:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah spotted flaunting money in latest video07:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022