PAKvAUS, 3rd Test: Pakistan resume first innings against Australia on Day 3

11:21 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS, 3rd Test: Pakistan resume first innings against Australia on Day 3
Source: PCB
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan resumed their first innings on 90-1 on the third day of the final Test of the series after trailing Aussies by 301 on the second day.

Before resuming the game, both teams and spectators stood for the Pakistan's national anthem as part of Pakistan Day celebrations. 

Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali are commanding the home side's batting at the start of the play.

Pakistan batting line forged an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 70 runs on second day after Imam-ul-Haq went back to the pavilion with just 20 runs on the board in the crucial game at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Cummins-led squad bowlers displayed A-game with tight bowling after getting bowled out for 391 however strong defence from Shaheens negated the pressure as they stretch the partnership on Day 3.

Earlier in the day, Babar Azam led the unit dismissed visiting side for 391 runs with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah bagging four wickets each.

The young pacers pressurized Kangaroos while senior player Nauman Ali took a wicket to help Pakistan get Australia out under 400.

The left-arm seamer started the proceedings after both sides returned and trapped Alex Carey in his legs after he scored 67 runs.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.

More From This Category
Naseem Shah joins elite list with fierce spell ...
09:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell shares wedding ...
08:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Junior National Tennis championship: Bilal Asim ...
07:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS, Day 3: Abdullah, Azhar stand strong as ...
07:05 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Junior National Tennis championship commences 
08:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
The winner of 1st President of Pakistan National ...
05:26 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faisal Kapadia kick-starts solo career with Coke Studio’s ‘Phir Milenge’
11:42 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr