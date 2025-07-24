Matric Results 2025: Punjab Boards websites face technical meltdown amid high traffic

LAHORE – Several Board Websites were crashed today on Result Day for tens of thousands in Punjab due to server overload, and other technical issues.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad’s official website was back after some time while BISE Bahawalpur website remains inaccessible for over an hours, leaving thousands of students in distress.

Nine Punjab boards simultaneously announced the Matric Result 2025. The announcement was marred by major disruptions as several board websites, including Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, either crashed or experienced severe slowdowns due to an unexpected surge in web traffic.

Students attempting to access their Class 10th results online were met with unresponsive pages or long loading times, causing widespread frustration. Many parents also expressed concern over the digital blackout, especially those unable to access alternative result-checking options.

While the BISE Faisalabad website has since been brought back online, the Bahawalpur board’s site continues to remain down at the time of filing this report.

Despite the scale of the outage, no official statements have been issued by the affected boards regarding the server failures or a timeline for full restoration. The silence has further fueled anxiety among students eagerly awaiting their results.

Education experts and digital analysts have criticized the poor handling of the online infrastructure, noting that such crashes during peak traffic periods highlight serious deficiencies in IT planning and investment within the education sector.

Although SMS-based result services remain operational, reliance on outdated systems during critical result days has once again spotlighted the urgent need for digital upgrades across Punjab’s education boards.

As students and parents continue to await clarity, pressure is mounting on board officials to modernize and fortify digital systems to prevent similar issues in the future.