BISE Lahore Schedule for Matric Paper Rechecking after Results 2025

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore shared schedule for rechecking of Matric exam papers. Students who appeared in the annual Matric exams and wish to have their papers re-evaluated can now apply online until August 8, 2025.

According to the board, all applications for paper rechecking will be processed through the online system, allowing students to conveniently apply from their homes without visiting the board office.

The rechecking fee has been set at Rs. 1200 per paper. However, in cases where an error in marking is identified during the rechecking process, the fee will be fully refunded to the candidate.

Students are advised to visit the official Lahore Board website for more details and to submit their applications within the given deadline.