Did Jannat Mirza Turn Down Bollywood movie opposite Kartik Aaryan?

LAHORE – Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza stirred up social media storm after revealing that she was once offered lead role opposite Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, but declined the opportunity.

In recent viral interview clip, Jannat shared that she was being considered for key role in Indian film, which would have starred Kartik Aaryan as her co-lead. However, the offer was turned down by the TikTok star due to personal and familial reasons. “I was being signed for a Bollywood project alongside Kartik Aaryan, but I had to reject the offer because my parents wouldn’t allow me to work in India,” she said

Honestly, my own heart wasn’t in it either, the social media star said. She mentioned preferring TikTok over films. Nowadays, youth prefer scrolling through content at home rather than spending money on expensive cinema tickets.

Jannat opined fans can watch her whenever they want, wherever they want, that’s power of social media.

For the unversed, Jannat stepped into acting with Punjabi film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, which failed to make a strong impact at the box office. Since then, she has focused primarily on content creation, modeling, and digital influencing, where she enjoys unmatched popularity in Pakistan.

However, her bold claims did not sit well with many netizens. The internet was quick to react, with the comment section flooded with skepticism and sarcasm.