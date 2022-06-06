Team Muhafiz: Dananeer over the moon for her first dubbing project

Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seems ecstatic as she lands her first dubbing project.

The social media sensation took to Instagram to shed light on her upcoming project. She posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen standing at a recording studio.

“The project we have been working on since last year is finally coming to life! Team Muhafiz. A beautiful story of interfaith harmony and coexistence while fighting the evils of our society! My first ever dubbing project,” she captioned the post.

In one of the snaps, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor was spotted with team members as she posed the favourite move of Marvel superhero Spiderman.

Her Instagram post garnered thousands of love reactions in a few hours. Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded production by ISPR.