Team Muhafiz: Dananeer over the moon for her first dubbing project

10:44 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seems ecstatic as she lands her first dubbing project.

The social media sensation took to Instagram to shed light on her upcoming project. She posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen standing at a recording studio.

“The project we have been working on since last year is finally coming to life! Team Muhafiz. A beautiful story of interfaith harmony and coexistence while fighting the evils of our society! My first ever dubbing project,” she captioned the post.

In one of the snaps, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor was spotted with team members as she posed the favourite move of Marvel superhero Spiderman.

Her Instagram post garnered thousands of love reactions in a few hours. Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded production by ISPR.

