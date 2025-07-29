Dozens of Quaid-i-Azam University students arrested over hostel eviction dispute

ISLAMABAD – Tensions mounted at Quaid-i-Azam University in federal capital as dozens of students were arrested for refusing to vacate hostels during the summer break.

According to university officials, the hostels were scheduled to close temporarily from July 13, 2025, to allow for annual maintenance and renovation.

Students were directed to vacate the premises by July 21. While a majority complied with the directive, a group of students continued their protest against the eviction.

The university administration stated that repeated extensions had been granted, and the Islamabad High Court had dismissed the students’ petition, clearing the way for the eviction.

In the early hours of the final deadline, university authorities, with support from law enforcement, carried out the eviction operation. During the action, several students were taken into custody.

Student rights lawyer Imaan Mazari confirmed that at least 72 students were arrested and taken to Secretariat Police Station.

Amid ongoing protests, the Vice Chancellor’s office and secretariat were locked down by the administration due to safety concerns.

Islamabad Police have so far declined to issue an official statement regarding the arrests.