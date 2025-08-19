O Level Results 2025 announced today in Pakistan – Check Your Grades Online

ISLAMABAD – Cambridge International Education is all set to announce O Level 2025 results today on August 19, leaving thousands of students across Pakistan on edge.

Candidates are excited and also anxious for their grades as some of the papers were tough this year. O Level results are not just grades as they are the key to A Levels, scholarships, and entry into top institutions.

In 2025, students faced tough time, giving Maths and some other papers. Fears of lower grades are widespread, adding even more suspense to an already nerve-wracking wait. Parents and teachers are equally restless, knowing that the results will shape the next academic chapter for their children and students.

Check O Level Results 2025

Please visit https://directresults.cie.org.uk/centreresults/login

Then enter your CIE Direct username and password

O Level Grading 2025

A* – Highest grade | A – Excellent | B – Very good | C – Good | D – Fair | E – Weak | F/G – Very weak | U – Ungraded