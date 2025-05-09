India deploys warships near Karachi, raising global tensions

LONDON – British newspaper The Telegraph has reported that India has positioned its western naval fleet near Karachi in the northern Arabian Sea, allegedly preparing for a possible strike on the Karachi Port.

According to the report, the Indian fleet includes an aircraft carrier, destroyers, frigates, and anti-submarine vessels. Some of the ships are equipped with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, capable of hitting targets up to 500 miles away.

The fleet is reportedly stationed 300 to 400 miles off Pakistan’s coast. This move has significantly escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations and sparked international concern over the growing conflict.