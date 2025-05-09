India launches Airstrike Attempt on Nur Khan Airbase – Attack Foiled

RAWALPINDI – In major escalation of tensions, India launched missile strikes on three key Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases, including Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Murid Base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Base in Shorkot, located in Jhang district. The attack was successfully intercepted by Pakistani defense systems before any damage could occur.

Nur Khan Airbase, located roughly 10 kilometers from Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, is a high-security military installation with strategic importance. The base came under threat as two loud explosions echoed through the Chaklala area of Rawalpindi, prompting immediate deployment of police and emergency services.

Projectiles targeting Nur Khan air base were intercepted and destroyed #IndiaPakistanWar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/swpkbP5qas — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) May 9, 2025

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed attack, calling it as part of India’s ongoing “naked aggression”. ISPR chief said air-to-surface missiles were fired from Indian jets, targeting the strategic PAF facilities.

Despite missile strikes, Pakistan’s military assured the nation that no damage had been caused to any of the PAF assets at the attacked airbases. “As of now, all PAF assets are safe,” said Chaudhry, further emphasizing the readiness of the Pakistani forces.

The attack comes amid heightened military tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with both sides engaged in frequent confrontations along the Line of Control (LoC) and airspace violations. Pakistan’s airspace remains on high alert, as both nations brace for further escalation.

Authorities have yet to report any casualties, and military officials are assessing the full extent of the situation. Pakistan’s response to the aggression remains imminent, as officials promise appropriate measures to safeguard national sovereignty.

This development adds to the ongoing strain in India-Pakistan relations, and more updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

Authorities swiftly sealed off the area, and initial investigations suggest that the attempted strike was part of a cross-border escalation. security forces have assured that the threat was neutralized before reaching critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, similar explosions were heard in Lahore on the same night. The government has launched a full-scale investigation into whether these events are linked as part of a broader coordinated effort.

No casualties or material damage have been reported so far. Official statements from the military and government are expected soon as the situation develops.