Maryam Nawaz tells the reason behind wearing elegant traditional Balochi dress 

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, 46, attended the third rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wearing an elegant pinkish traditional Balochi dress as the public gathering was held in Quetta.

Shining with a charming look at the mostly male-dominating stage of the PDM, Maraym when came to address the charged public gathered at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium, she told the reason behind wearing the dress with traditional embroidery on it.

Maryam said that she had chosen to don it out of the love of Balochistan people.

“By putting on the dress I want to give a message that I love people of Balochistan more than the people of Punjab,” she said.