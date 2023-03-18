Search

PakistanTop News

Court freezes Rs10 billion properties, 22 bank accounts of Parvez Elahi's son, daughters-in-law

Web Desk 08:40 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
Court freezes Rs10 billion properties, 22 bank accounts of Parvez Elahi's son, daughters-in-law
Source: File photo

LAHORE – A local court on Saturday directed the authorities to freeze Rs10 billion worth of land and 22 bank accounts of Rasikh Elahi, his wife and their frontmen in a money-laundering case.

Rasikh Elahi is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi. The court also ordered freezing of the property and bank accounts of Moonis Elahi’s wife and Chaudhry family’s frontmen Qaiser Bhatti and Abid Bhatti.  

The total land that all the accused own in this case is 17,420 kanal. Also, 22 accounts of the accused are being frozen because Rs3.5 billion were transferred to these accounts.

According to the media reports, ill-gotten money was laundered through unnamed bank accounts and companies. The Chaudhry family allegedly accumulated assets worth billions during their last stint in power.

All these bank accounts and properties have been frozen under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 on the basis of the evidence provided by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

All these properties and bank accounts will remain frozen until completion of the investigation into the charges against the accused.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan heads back to Lahore without indictment amid violent clashes outside Islamabad court

02:04 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Forex reserves to get another boost as Pakistan receives $500 million from Chinese Bank

09:32 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

State Bank of Pakistan releases commemorative Rs50 coin on Senate's golden jubilee

06:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Islamabad High Court prevents Imran Khan's arrest in Toshakhana case till tomorrow

03:31 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Pakistani court upholds death sentence of Zahir Jaffer in Noor Muqaddam murder case

05:01 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

MQM founder Altaf Hussain loses properties case to ex-loyalists in UK

04:05 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SBP receives another tranche of $500 million from China

09:55 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th March 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

Forex

Forex reserves to get another boost as Pakistan receives $500 million from Chinese Bank

ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.

The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.

https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857

State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in

As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: