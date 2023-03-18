Court freezes Rs10 billion properties, 22 bank accounts of Parvez Elahi's son, daughters-in-law

LAHORE – A local court on Saturday directed the authorities to freeze Rs10 billion worth of land and 22 bank accounts of Rasikh Elahi, his wife and their frontmen in a money-laundering case.

Rasikh Elahi is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi. The court also ordered freezing of the property and bank accounts of Moonis Elahi’s wife and Chaudhry family’s frontmen Qaiser Bhatti and Abid Bhatti.

The total land that all the accused own in this case is 17,420 kanal. Also, 22 accounts of the accused are being frozen because Rs3.5 billion were transferred to these accounts.

According to the media reports, ill-gotten money was laundered through unnamed bank accounts and companies. The Chaudhry family allegedly accumulated assets worth billions during their last stint in power.

All these bank accounts and properties have been frozen under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 on the basis of the evidence provided by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

All these properties and bank accounts will remain frozen until completion of the investigation into the charges against the accused.