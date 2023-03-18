Court freezes Rs10 billion properties, 22 bank accounts of Parvez Elahi's son, daughters-in-law

LAHORE – A local court on Saturday directed the authorities to freeze Rs10 billion worth of land and 22 bank accounts of Rasikh Elahi, his wife and their frontmen in a money-laundering case.
Rasikh Elahi is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi. The court also ordered freezing of the property and bank accounts of Moonis Elahi’s wife and Chaudhry family’s frontmen Qaiser Bhatti and Abid Bhatti.
The total land that all the accused own in this case is 17,420 kanal. Also, 22 accounts of the accused are being frozen because Rs3.5 billion were transferred to these accounts.
According to the media reports, ill-gotten money was laundered through unnamed bank accounts and companies. The Chaudhry family allegedly accumulated assets worth billions during their last stint in power.
All these bank accounts and properties have been frozen under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 on the basis of the evidence provided by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
All these properties and bank accounts will remain frozen until completion of the investigation into the charges against the accused.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
