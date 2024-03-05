CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad attends SCO Military Medical Seminar 2024

RAWALPINDI – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), on Tuesday attended the opening session of SCO Members States Seminar being hosted by Pakistan at Rawalpindi on theme of “Challenges in Military Medicines”.

The CJCSC in his address highlighted that emergence of new and complex healthcare challenges, Pandemics and humanitarian crisis merit crafting of collective preparedness, response strategies and more importantly strengthening of multilateral collaboration amongst SCO nations especially in field of military medicines.

CJCSC reiterated that both Pakistani nation and Pakistan Armed Forces take great pride in the partnership with SCO and are fully committed to further expand this cooperation.

He expressed his gratitude to SCO for affording this platform for dialogue and cooperation; and the delegates from partner countries for their whole hearted attendance.