Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as PCB chief challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD – A petition has been filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

IHC Chief Justice has reserved the verdict on the admissibility of the petition after hearing arguments from the petitioner.

The petitioner argued that there was a difference between an elected and an interim prime minister in the Constitution of Pakistan. He contended that the caretaker prime minister was not authorised to appoint the PCB chairman as the authority rest with the elected PM only.

Are you arguing that the caretaker does not have the authority to make this appointment? the chief justice questioned.

Later, the judge reserved the verdict on admissibility of the petition after hearing the arguments.

Last month, Mohsin Naqvi was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for a three-year term.

Mr Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had pitched his name for the post.