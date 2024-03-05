Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as PCB chief challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD – A petition has been filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
IHC Chief Justice has reserved the verdict on the admissibility of the petition after hearing arguments from the petitioner.
The petitioner argued that there was a difference between an elected and an interim prime minister in the Constitution of Pakistan. He contended that the caretaker prime minister was not authorised to appoint the PCB chairman as the authority rest with the elected PM only.
Are you arguing that the caretaker does not have the authority to make this appointment? the chief justice questioned.
Later, the judge reserved the verdict on admissibility of the petition after hearing the arguments.
Last month, Mohsin Naqvi was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for a three-year term.
Mr Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had pitched his name for the post.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
