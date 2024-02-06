Search

Mohsin Naqvi elected as PCB chairman unopposed

02:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi elected as PCB chairman unopposed
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has been elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for a three-year term.

Mr Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Addressing the BoG following his election, Mohsin Raza Naqvi said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me."

“I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.”

The Board of Governors, who attended the special meeting, is listed as below:

1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)

3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK

4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali

5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana

6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur

7. Mr Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

8. Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited

9. Mr Javed Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan

10. Mr Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television

11. Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (Non-voting member)

