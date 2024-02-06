Mohsin Naqvi elected as PCB chairman unopposed

LAHORE – Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has been elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for a three-year term.
Mr Shah Khawar had summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
Addressing the BoG following his election, Mohsin Raza Naqvi said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me."
“I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.”
The Board of Governors, who attended the special meeting, is listed as below:
1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)
2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)
3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK
4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali
5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana
6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur
7. Mr Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited
8. Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited
9. Mr Javed Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan
10. Mr Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television
11. Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (Non-voting member)
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.