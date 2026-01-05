Bulls dominate PSX as KSE-100 index crosses 181,000 points for the first time

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday soared past 181,000 points milestone for the first time in history as bulls dominate the trading floor amid macroeconomic stability and declining inflation rate in the country.

During intraday trading, the benchmark KSE-100 index has gained 2,357.81 points to reach fresh high of 191,392.74 points, marking a positive change of 1.32 percent compared to previous close of 179,034.93 points.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported a 0.67% decline in weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), for the week ending January 1st, 2026.

The SPI for this period stood at 333.96 points, down from 336.22 points the previous week. On a year-over-year basis, the SPI saw an increase of 2.41%.

Out of the 51 items monitored, the prices of 12 (23.53%) items rose, 13 (25.49%) items saw a decrease, and 26 (50.98%) items remained unchanged during the week.

In previous session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a strong performance, with the KSE-100 Index closing at an all-time high of 179,034.93 points, up by 2,679.44 points or 1.52% from the previous day’s close of 176,355.49 points, according to PSX data.

During the session, 1,113.099 million shares were traded, with a total value of Rs 64.340 billion, compared to 1,402.650 million shares worth Rs 48.424 billion in the prior session.

Out of the 484 active companies, 253 saw gains, 201 declined, and 30 remained unchanged.