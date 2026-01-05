2026: Ramzan, Eidul Fitr dates in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Secretary-General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Khalid Ejaz Mufti, has shared predictions regarding the Islamic months of Ramzan, Eidul Fitr, and Eidul Adha for 2026.

Mufti stated that the moon for Ramzan is expected to be sighted on February 18, with the first day of the holy month likely to fall on February 19.

Regarding Eid-ul-Fitr, he predicted that the Shawal moon could be visible on March 20, making March 21 a possible date for Eidul Fitr.

Looking ahead to Eidul Adha, Mufti suggested that the 1st Zilhaj might occur on May 17, and Eidul Adha could be celebrated on May 27.

These predictions are based on astronomical calculations, though the final confirmation will depend on moon sighting in Pakistan.

With the commencement of Ramzan, people gear up for a month of spiritual growth, self-reflection, and community bonding.

During the month, millions of Muslims across the country observe dawn-to-dusk fasts, engage in spiritual reflection, and perform acts of charity during the blessed month.

Mosques used to witness a significant increase in attendance and the faithful offer Taraweeh prayers.