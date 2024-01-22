Search

SportsTop News

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi made new PCB chairman

Web Desk
04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi made new PCB chairman

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has named Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently serving as interim chief minister of Punjab, as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee. 

Mohsin Naqvi has also been nominated for governing body of PCB as the premier has accepted the resignation of Zaka Ashraf as member of government body and head of management committee. A formal notification in this regard is yet to be issued.

Reports said elections for the slot of PCB chairman will be conducted within two weeks. 

Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed the development to a media outlet, saying he would try to put the national cricket on right track. 

Last week, Zaka Ashraf resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee and member of the Board of Governors (BoG).

He had sent his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar 

Ashraf had joined PCB's Board of Governors on July 6, 2023, when he succeeded Najam Sethi as head of the Management Committee.

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against ...

11:25 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan chalks out new tax plan on IMF demand  

09:36 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

11:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's ...

08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

11:00 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand crush Pakistan to bag fourth T20I win

Most viewed

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

07:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch in Pakistan

09:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Air Force claims it has acquired hypersonic missiles

12:31 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Four passengers 'survive' as Russian plane crashes in Afghanistan

08:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan take on Germany in semi-final of the Olympic hockey ...

10:22 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan to restore diplomatic ties with Iran after tit-for-tat ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Social media abuzz with reports of bomb at Pakistan's Supreme Court

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: