Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi made new PCB chairman

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has named Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently serving as interim chief minister of Punjab, as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee.

Mohsin Naqvi has also been nominated for governing body of PCB as the premier has accepted the resignation of Zaka Ashraf as member of government body and head of management committee. A formal notification in this regard is yet to be issued.

Reports said elections for the slot of PCB chairman will be conducted within two weeks.

Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed the development to a media outlet, saying he would try to put the national cricket on right track.

Last week, Zaka Ashraf resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee and member of the Board of Governors (BoG).

He had sent his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Ashraf had joined PCB's Board of Governors on July 6, 2023, when he succeeded Najam Sethi as head of the Management Committee.