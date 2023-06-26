Sajid Sadpara summits world’s ninth highest peak without oxygen

GILGIT – Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has successfully summited the ninth-highest mountain on earth, Nanga Parbat, without oxygen support.

He scaled the 8126-meter peak as a part of lead rope fixing team and it was his first summit of the season in Pakistan along with Russian, Nepalese and Turkiye mountaineers.

Sadpara announced the feat on Twitter.

????????Nanga Parbet Summit???????? Sajid Sadpara has successfully summited Nanga Parbet 8126m without Oxygen and as a part of lead rope fixing team First summit of the season in Pakistan with @sst8848 Congratulations ???????? pic.twitter.com/80CEsJ0OOH — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) June 26, 2023

Seven Summit Treks, a Nepal-based official mountaineering company, also shared the development on Twitter stating, a team of 20 international climbers, including the world record holder from Norway, Kristin Harila, Sherpa Tenjen (aka Lama), and Mingtemba, successfully reached the summit while fixing the summit rope.

???? Seven Summit Treks Nanga Parbat Expedition Summit Update! ????2023 Summer ! • The entire team of our first Nanga Parbat expedition achieved a remarkable feat today (26th June 2023) by successfully climbing Mount Nanga Parbat, standing tall at 8,126 meters, between 6:55 AM -… pic.twitter.com/mDSV2uRl8d — Seven Summit Treks ???????? (@sst8848) June 26, 2023

“This climb marked Kristin’s and Tenjen’s 10th ascent of an 8,000-meter peak out of the 14, as part of the Fastest 14 Peaks project. Additionally, Sophie Lavaud ???????? and Tunc Findik ???????? completed their 14 Peak (all 8000ers) journey by conquering the final remaining peak, Nanga Parbat,” read the tweet.

Sajid Sadpara, who climbed the deadly K2 at the age of nineteen, has completed summiting of six peaks without oxygen.

In April this year, he made history by scaling the world's tenth-highest peak - Mount Annapurna - without the aid of supplementary oxygen.