Sajid Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to scale 10th highest peak without oxygen

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Sajid Sadapara has made history by scaling the world's tenth-highest peak - Mount Annapurna - without the aid of supplementary oxygen.
Sajid, who is on a mission to advance the splendid legacy of his father, the late legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara, aims to conquer the highest mountains with his head held high.
His latest achievement was confirmed today on Saturday as he became the first climber from the South Asian nation to scale peak located at 8,091 meters without oxygen. He completed the expedition two years after his father and two other climbers lost their lives while attempting to summit K2 in winter.
Sajid, who climbed the deadly K2 at the age of nineteen, was recently clicked at Annapurna which is located in Nepal and is notorious for its harsh climbing conditions as several climbers have lost lives.
Chhang Dawa Sherpa shared a tweet, felicitating Sajid for reaching the top of Mount Annapurna without using supplementary O2.
Annapurna lies in north-central Nepal and is known for sheer slopes, extreme weather conditions, and several other challenges which make it one of the deadliest peaks among the Eight-thousander Mountains.
Meanwhile, Sajid’s feat is proof of his outstanding climbing abilities and sheer willpower to climb some of the world’s most challenging peaks without oxygen.
The late father of this brave climber was also known for having top feats under his belt. Ali Sadpara, along with John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr was declared dead by the Pakistani government back in early 2021. He was named for being the climbed who never returned.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
