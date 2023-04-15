Search

ImmigrationPakistan

Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eidul Fitr holidays

Web Desk 03:31 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eidul Fitr holidays
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 10 percent reduction in fares for domestic flights during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Those who intend to travel within the country on April 22 and 23 will have the opportunity to take advantage of this discount and travel to other cities with ease and economy.

The development comes after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique instructed PIA's CEO to announce the Eid-ul-Fitr package which will make it easier for outlanders to get back to their homes and celebrate Eid with their loved ones. 

The announcement of discount also quashes the reports that the national flag carrier's operations could face disruptions due to non payment of salaries. Earlier, it was reported that several officers as well as pilots of the airline have not received remuneration for the month of March as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deducted dues against pending payments.

FBR's move also impacted the pilots who considered to register protest, a likely indication of which could have been disruption of flights across the country and even for international destinations if the situation aggravated; however, the issue seems to have been sorted out now, the endorsement of which is discounted tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The federal government has also issued the notification regarding the Eid holidays which will continue from Aril 21st to April 25th.  

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on the evening of April 20 to gather evidence of the Shawwal crescent sighting and to announce the exact day of Eid.

On the other hand, scientific predictions indicate that Eid-ul-Fitr would most likely be celebrated on April 22, Saturday. 

Eid marks the end of holy month of Ramazan in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and is celebrated across the country with religious reverence and joy.

Pakistan announces 5-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces 6-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

07:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Punjab announces five-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

05:18 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

No fresh currency notes this Eidul Fitr, announces SBP

08:58 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Pakistan announces 5-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

08:48 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

It's official: UAE citizens to get minimum 4 holidays on Eid al Fitr

07:29 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Schools in Lahore announce Eidul Fitr holidays

10:39 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan restores train service from Quetta to other parts of country

03:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –15th April 2023

09:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: