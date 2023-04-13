Pakistan announces 5-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday announced five-day holiday for the festival of Eidul Fitr.

The government approved the holiday on the recommendations of the Cabinet Division. The Eid holidays will begin from April 21 to April 25.

The Ministry of Interior will soon issue a notification in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon.

The meeting will be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, an official statement said.