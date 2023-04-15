Pakistani celebrities chime in to raise voice for ailing elephant Noor Jehan

The harrowing news of the ailing and juvenile elephant in Karachi Zoo has caused an uproar on social media platforms where thousands of people are demanding the Zoo and government authorities look into the matter and assure the health and safety of the animal. The elephant, named Noor Jehan, recently fell into a concrete pool in the Zoo, which worsened the situation and caused severe health deterioration.
The 17-year-old elephant was already being treated by a group of foreign doctors for her partially paralyzed body due to a hind leg injury and was speedily recovering before she fell into the pool. According to JFK Animal and Rescue Shelter's video, Noor Jehan was "badly injured and lifeless." The Zoo authorities also failed to keep up with Four Paws' advice on providing comfort and nourishment to Noor Jehan.
The poor animal's plight sparked outrage against the authorities incompetence and neglect. Among many social media users are Pakistani celebrities who took notice of Noor Jehan's turmoil and expressed their sorrow.
"I regret to say this, but I think Noor Jehan can only find peace when she dies," singer Natasha Baig stated in an Instagram Story. "Pakistan is truly incapable of showing mercy to animals," she lamented.
"This is heartbreaking. Is there any way we can help?" actress Ayesha Omar asked. Omar also tagged an animal rescue organization, Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in the Instagram Story to know further and to spread the word.
Actor Zhalay Sarhadi also shared a disheartening video of Noor Jehan lying lifeless on the ground. "Heartbreaking!" she said, calling others to help the elephant.
Revered actress Simi Rahael also prayed for the ill elephant, "I wonder how this girl is really doing. I'm pray for her health and recovery," she noted.
"The cruelty, the sadness, the absolute neglect! Shame on humans who create this misery," said the Sabaat actress.
Yashma Gill also raised her voice and stated, "Please for the sake of this holy month, join hands in this cause and help in boycotting this zoo culture."
In another post, Gill shared, "Keep praying guys, she is finally responding a little! Alhamdulillah."
Ushna Shah also shared Gill's post.
FOUR PAWS recommended in 2021 that Noor Jehan and her companion Madhubala be relocated to a species-appropriate place. The authorities have decided that Noor Jehan will be moved as soon as she is healthy enough.
