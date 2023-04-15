Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebrities chime in to raise voice for ailing elephant Noor Jehan

Noor Fatima 02:57 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Pakistani celebrities chime in to raise voice for ailing elephant Noor Jehan
Source: Twitter

The harrowing news of the ailing and juvenile elephant in Karachi Zoo has caused an uproar on social media platforms where thousands of people are demanding the Zoo and government authorities look into the matter and assure the health and safety of the animal. The elephant, named Noor Jehan, recently fell into a concrete pool in the Zoo, which worsened the situation and caused severe health deterioration. 

The 17-year-old elephant was already being treated by a group of foreign doctors for her partially paralyzed body due to a hind leg injury and was speedily recovering before she fell into the pool. According to JFK Animal and Rescue Shelter's video, Noor Jehan was "badly injured and lifeless." The Zoo authorities also failed to keep up with Four Paws' advice on providing comfort and nourishment to Noor Jehan.

The poor animal's plight sparked outrage against the authorities incompetence and neglect. Among many social media users are Pakistani celebrities who took notice of Noor Jehan's turmoil and expressed their sorrow.

"I regret to say this, but I think Noor Jehan can only find peace when she dies," singer Natasha Baig stated in an Instagram Story. "Pakistan is truly incapable of showing mercy to animals," she lamented.

"This is heartbreaking. Is there any way we can help?" actress Ayesha Omar asked. Omar also tagged an animal rescue organization, Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in the Instagram Story to know further and to spread the word.

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi also shared a disheartening video of Noor Jehan lying lifeless on the ground. "Heartbreaking!" she said, calling others to help the elephant.

Revered actress Simi Rahael also prayed for the ill elephant, "I wonder how this girl is really doing. I'm pray for her health and recovery," she noted. 

"The cruelty, the sadness, the absolute neglect! Shame on humans who create this misery," said the Sabaat actress.

Yashma Gill also raised her voice and stated, "Please for the sake of this holy month, join hands in this cause and help in boycotting this zoo culture."

In another post, Gill shared, "Keep praying guys, she is finally responding a little! Alhamdulillah."

Ushna Shah also shared Gill's post.

FOUR PAWS recommended in 2021 that Noor Jehan and her companion Madhubala be relocated to a species-appropriate place. The authorities have decided that Noor Jehan will be moved as soon as she is healthy enough.

Ailing Noor Jehan in critical condition after falling into pond at Karachi zoo

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Revered Pakistani actor Khalid Said Butt passes away

01:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

WATCH — Shiraz Uppal's son recites famous Naat in soulful voice

01:32 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas turns heads with latest brand campaign photoshoot

11:57 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Pakistani stars share two cents on the recent Maryam Nawaz controversy

09:50 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Veteran Pakistani actor Tariq Jameel passes away

12:41 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Pakistani celebrities cheer as Supreme Court orders elections in Punjab on May 14

08:45 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan restores train service from Quetta to other parts of country

03:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –15th April 2023

09:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: