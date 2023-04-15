Pakistan restores train service from Quetta to other parts of country

QUETTA – Train service from Quetta to other parts of the country has been restored after completion of reconstruction work of a bridge at Hirok that collapsed after the last year’s massive floods in Balochistan, according to the state broadcaster.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar inaugurated the restoration of train service this morning, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, the governor said special Eid train service will be started from Quetta on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Deadly floods last year caused widespread death and destruction in Pakistan’s southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces, inundating a third of the South Asian country at one point. The deluges killed more than 1,700 people, affected 33 million and washed away key infrastructure.

The train services were temporarily restored from Maach in November last year.