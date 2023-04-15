Pakistan restores train service from Quetta to other parts of country

QUETTA – Train service from Quetta to other parts of the country has been restored after completion of reconstruction work of a bridge at Hirok that collapsed after the last year’s massive floods in Balochistan, according to the state broadcaster.
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar inaugurated the restoration of train service this morning, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, the governor said special Eid train service will be started from Quetta on the eve of Eidul Fitr.
Deadly floods last year caused widespread death and destruction in Pakistan’s southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces, inundating a third of the South Asian country at one point. The deluges killed more than 1,700 people, affected 33 million and washed away key infrastructure.
The train services were temporarily restored from Maach in November last year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
