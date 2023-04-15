Search

Gold price drops by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk 05:01 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices registered significant decline in the domestic market on last day of the business week, Saturday, after historic high level due to depreciation of local currency.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs2,600 to close at Rs216,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,229 to settle at Rs185,185, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $31 to close at $2003 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,570  per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10 grams.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,785

