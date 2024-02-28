USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against US dollar in inter-bank ...

KARACHI - Pakistani currency saw gains against the US dollar, moving up Rs0.22 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
Before noon, PKR hovered at 279.06, with gain of Rs0.22 against the USD.
In the previous session, Pakistani rupee registered marginal decline to settle at 279.28 against the greenback.
USD vs PKR
In the open market, rupee lost its value and currently hovers at around Rs282.50 before making gains early.
Moody's Investors Service hinted improvement in Pakistan's credit rating if government effectively reduces its liquidity and external vulnerability risks. Moody's decided to maintain Islamabad's long-term issuer rating at 'Caa3', with a stable outlook.
This rating shows the country's significant liquidity and external vulnerability challenges, notably its low foreign exchange reserves, which fall far short of meeting its substantial external financing needs in the near to medium term.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.