USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against US dollar in inter-bank  

11:19 AM | 28 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Pakistani currency saw gains against the US dollar, moving up Rs0.22 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

Before noon, PKR hovered at 279.06, with gain of Rs0.22 against the USD.

In the previous session, Pakistani rupee registered marginal decline to settle at 279.28 against the greenback.

In the open market, rupee lost its value and currently hovers at around Rs282.50 before making gains early. 

Moody's Investors Service hinted improvement in Pakistan's credit rating if government effectively reduces its liquidity and external vulnerability risks. Moody's decided to maintain Islamabad's long-term issuer rating at 'Caa3', with a stable outlook.

This rating shows the country's significant liquidity and external vulnerability challenges, notably its low foreign exchange reserves, which fall far short of meeting its substantial external financing needs in the near to medium term.

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

