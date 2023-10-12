PIA cancels over 20 flights as fuel supply suspended over non-payment of dues

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is on the verge of collapse and now flight operations of the country’s flag carrier are suspended as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) once again stopped fuel supply to over unpaid dues.
It was reported that over 20 PIA domestic and international flights were canceled, or faced a delay in wake of the suspension of fuel supply as the Pakistani state-owned petroleum corporation suspended fuel supply to national carrier after the airline failed to clear dues despite multiple warnings.
Flight PK 306 which was scheduled from Karachi to Lahore, PK 350 from Karachi to Peshawar, PK 370 Karachi to Islamabad, PK 310 from Karachi to Quetta, PK 588, Karachi to Bahawalpur, and other local flights were canceled.
Meanwhile, an international flight – PK 215 Dubai-bound flight from Karachi has also been delayed.
This is not the first time that airline faced such haphazard situation as PSO halted the fuel supply to Pakistan International Airline (PIA). The national flag carrier has Rs1 billion dues of PSO, and there are not enough funds to clear the halted supply.
The fuel supply suspension is another blow to the airline, which is already struggling with financial constraints.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.