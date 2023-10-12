Search

PIA cancels over 20 flights as fuel supply suspended over non-payment of dues

09:42 AM | 12 Oct, 2023
PIA cancels over 20 flights as fuel supply suspended over non-payment of dues
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is on the verge of collapse and now flight operations of the country’s flag carrier are suspended as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) once again stopped fuel supply to over unpaid dues.

It was reported that over 20 PIA domestic and international flights were canceled, or faced a delay in wake of the suspension of fuel supply as the Pakistani state-owned petroleum corporation suspended fuel supply to national carrier after the airline failed to clear dues despite multiple warnings.

Flight PK 306 which was scheduled from Karachi to Lahore, PK 350 from Karachi to Peshawar, PK 370 Karachi to Islamabad, PK 310 from Karachi to Quetta, PK 588, Karachi to Bahawalpur, and other local flights were canceled.

Meanwhile, an international flight – PK 215 Dubai-bound flight from Karachi has also been delayed.

This is not the first time that airline faced such haphazard situation as PSO halted the fuel supply to Pakistan International Airline (PIA). The national flag carrier has Rs1 billion dues of PSO, and there are not enough funds to clear the halted supply.

The fuel supply suspension is another blow to the airline, which is already struggling with financial constraints.

