Muharram 9 Processions taken out in Lahore, Karachi under tight security

LAHORE – Muharram 9 mourning processions were taken across Karachi, Lahore and parts of Pakistan amid strict security on Saturday, with mobile phone services suspended on routes.

Muslims are commemorating martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala, taking out massive rallies. Security agencies have stepped up vigilance, and mobile phone services have been partially suspended in sensitive areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

In Karachi, thousand of police officers have been deployed to secure the main procession routes. The central procession will start from Nishtar Park and scholar Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi will deliver a sermon. After majlis, participants will offer Zuhrain prayers, organized by the Imamia Students Organization.

The procession will pass through traditional routes including Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Radio Pakistan, Jama Cloth Market, and Denso Hall, and will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Similar arrangements have been made in Lahore, where the main procession set off from Pandu Street.

SP Dolphin Arsalan Zahid said both Dolphin and PRU units will coordinate closely with emergency services such as Rescue 1122, the fire brigade, and Rescue 15. He also emphasized that special attention is being paid to the safety of women and children participating in the processions.

Punjab government has also announced the suspension of mobile and internet services in certain areas identified as sensitive, to ensure a peaceful environment during the religious observances.