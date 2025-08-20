BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result Gazette 2025

GUJRANWALA – Class 9 students can check their results from Gazette 2025, as it provided complete record of student performance in this year’s SSC Part I examinations.

The gazette includes detailed information such as marks, grades, and overall statistics, helping schools prepare merit lists and analyze academic trends. Students can download the gazette to view their individual results.

BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Gazette 2025

Results are also available via SMS. Gujranwala Board candidates can send their roll number to 800291 for instant access, while other boards have shared their respective codes.

The publication of the Class 9 Gazette offers students, parents, and educational institutions a clear overview of this year’s academic achievements.