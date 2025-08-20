Wasim Akram lands in hot waters for promoting online gambling

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has found himself at the center of controversy after a citizen filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), accusing him of endorsing an illegal online gambling platform.

The petition, lodged by a citizen named Muhammad Fayyaz, alleges that Akram had signed an agreement with “Baji,” an Indian-based betting platform.

The complainant claimed that promotional materials—including a poster and a short video clip—circulating on social media depict the former fast bowler encouraging users to sign up for the betting service.

According to the petition, such endorsements are in direct violation of Pakistani laws, which strictly prohibit gambling in all its forms. The petitioner urged authorities to initiate legal proceedings against Akram under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, arguing that the promotion of gambling platforms undermines legal and moral standards in the country.

As of now, Wasim Akram has not issued a public statement in response to the complaint.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another similar case, in which popular YouTuber Saadur Rehman, widely known as “Ducky Bhai,” was taken into custody by NCCIA for allegedly advertising online betting applications.