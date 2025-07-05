These Routes to remain Closed in Lahore today for 9th Muharram procession

LAHORE – Lahore City Traffic Police announced detailed traffic diversion and road closure plan to ensure smooth flow and security during central Zuljinah procession from Islampura to Khaima-e-Sadaat.

The arrangements have been finalized under the supervision of SSP Traffic City Zone, Naveed Irshad. According to the traffic police spokesperson, 2 DSPs, 30 inspectors, 300 wardens, and 12 Traffic Response Unit (TRU) teams will be deployed along the procession route.

Lahore Traffic Plan 9 Muharram

The following roads will be completely closed to all types of traffic:

Pando Street (from Sanda Road side)

Chawk Sanda Khurd to Haider Road

Neeli Bar to Noori Building (Last Bus Stop)

Atif Chowk / PSO Pump to Noori Building

Chawk Civil Secretariat to Islampura

MAO Chowk to Civil Secretariat

Chowk PMG to Civil Secretariat

Chowk Istanbul to Chawk Church

Lodge Road to Church Chowk

Library Road to Revenue Board Office

Tollinton Market to Old Anarkali

GPO to AG Office

Fareed Kot Road to Jain Mandir and Khaima-e-Sadaat

Chowk Jain Mandir to Old Anarkali

Rabani Road to Old Anarkali

Traffic Diversions

Traffic from MAO College will be allowed towards Last Bus Stop Sanda. Bikes and cars from Ferozepur Road will be diverted towards LOS. Traffic from Multan Road will be redirected from Samanabad Mor to Double Roads / Ring Road.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has issued strict instructions to all traffic wardens to ensure that emergency vehicles—including ambulances, rescue services, and fire brigades—are granted immediate and uninterrupted access through all closed routes.

Authorities have urged citizens to plan their routes in advance, follow official guidance, and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure public safety and procession discipline.