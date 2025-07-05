New Airports coming to Hyderabad, Mirpur, and D.I Khan to boost regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD – In massive infrastructure push, Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) started working on new Airport projects in several cities.

New airports are being formed to strengthen existing aviation network and improving regional connectivity. The ambitious plan includes development of new airports in Mirpur AJK, Dera Ismail Khan, and Hyderabad, along with the reconstruction and expansion of Sukkur Airport.

The feasibility study is nearing completion and project is expected to support future economic growth in the region. In Dera Ismail Khan, land acquisition is already in progress for the construction of a new airport. Authorities say the development will address long-standing air connectivity issues faced by residents of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and surrounding areas.

Officials also briefed lawmaker on its plans to revamp Sukkur Airport. The proposal includes reconstructing the existing facility and developing a new terminal to transform Sukkur into a regional aviation hub. The airport’s strategic location makes it a key gateway for the northern areas of Sindh.

Pakistan Airports Authority PAA also got directions to initiate commercial flight operations from Hyderabad Airport. The government is moving forward with plans to establish an aviation training school at the same location to boost technical education and professional skills in the aviation sector.

These projects are part of a broader effort to modernize Pakistan’s aviation infrastructure and expand economic opportunities in underdeveloped regions.