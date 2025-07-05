No Price Hike on Haval H6, Juilion despite New Taxes; Check Rates here

LAHORE – At time when most automakers in Pakistan are raising prices due to new taxes in Federal Budget 2025–26, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited stunned everyone, keeping prices same for all vehicles.

The company announced that it will absorb recently imposed New Energy Vehicles (NEV) Adoption Levy rather than passing it on to customers. This means Haval’s lineup of petrol, hybrid, and electric vehicles will continue to be offered at existing prices.

Haval H6 Price in Pakistan

Models Price Haval Jolion 1.5T 7,949,000 Haval Jolion HEV 9,295,000 Haval H6 1.5T 9,099,000 Haval H6 2.0T 10,449,000 Haval H6 HEV 11,749,000

“As a responsible and customer-centric company, we’ve always prioritized our customers’ interests,” said Sazgar in an official statement. “Despite new levies, Haval prices will stay the same.”

The decision has been praised by consumers, especially those interested in more fuel-efficient or environmentally friendly vehicles. With inflation and taxation making cars increasingly expensive, Sazgar’s move offers a rare opportunity to invest in a high-quality vehicle without the burden of additional cost.

Pak Suzuki and Kia Lucky Motors increased prices, with models such as Alto, Cultus, Swift, Sportage, and Picanto seeing significant hikes, Sazgar’s decision stands out as a relief for many prospective buyers.