PM Relief Fund will be giving cash to those made unemployed by COVID-19 lockdown
02:02 PM | 12 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that PM Relief Fund will be giving cash to those made unemployed by the lockdown imposed to control the spread of deadly coronavirus.
In a tweet, the premier said that the Tiger Force is registering affectees across the country, adding that those who have become unemployed can also register on the website.
https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1259894833252089856
“Tiger Force (women) identifying people in Mansurwali, Tehsil Wazirabad”, the prime minister added.
