Lahore to remain shut today to tackle smog

LAHORE – Following a brief respite, Lahore finds itself back in the throes of hazardous smog, reclaiming its place as the world’s second-most polluted city.
This resurgence has prompted the imposition of a renewed smart lockdown across eight districts in Punjab, particularly impacting Lahore.
Today, Lahore faces a complete shutdown as commercial activities will cease, including the closure of The Mall road for vehicular traffic. Strict measures are set to be enforced under the smog-induced lockdown, restricting entry for vehicles along The Mall road.
Health department directives are to be rigorously implemented by the deputy commissioner, resulting in the closure of businesses except for essential services such as medical stores and food shops. Restaurants have been granted permission to operate after 4pm.
Nabeel Javed, the Relief Commissioner, confirmed that pharmacies, medical stores, petrol pumps, and bakeries will operate as usual, ensuring necessary supplies.
Examinations and scheduled entry tests will continue as planned, with the aim of minimal disruption, as highlighted by Commissioner Javed. These restrictions are being implemented across Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal districts to mitigate the worsening smog conditions.
The closure of The Mall road to all traffic till 3pm, with exceptions for pedestrians and cyclists, was emphasized by City Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze.
These precautionary measures were instigated by the Punjab government in response to the escalating smog crisis.
Meanwhile, Lahore’s air quality index surged beyond 360 on Sunday morning, reiterating its distressing position as one of the most polluted cities globally.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Nov-2023/pmd-forecasts-rain-in-karachi-today
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.