Lahore to remain shut today to tackle smog

LAHORE – Following a brief respite, Lahore finds itself back in the throes of hazardous smog, reclaiming its place as the world’s second-most polluted city.

This resurgence has prompted the imposition of a renewed smart lockdown across eight districts in Punjab, particularly impacting Lahore.

Today, Lahore faces a complete shutdown as commercial activities will cease, including the closure of The Mall road for vehicular traffic. Strict measures are set to be enforced under the smog-induced lockdown, restricting entry for vehicles along The Mall road.

Health department directives are to be rigorously implemented by the deputy commissioner, resulting in the closure of businesses except for essential services such as medical stores and food shops. Restaurants have been granted permission to operate after 4pm.

Nabeel Javed, the Relief Commissioner, confirmed that pharmacies, medical stores, petrol pumps, and bakeries will operate as usual, ensuring necessary supplies.

Examinations and scheduled entry tests will continue as planned, with the aim of minimal disruption, as highlighted by Commissioner Javed. These restrictions are being implemented across Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal districts to mitigate the worsening smog conditions.

The closure of The Mall road to all traffic till 3pm, with exceptions for pedestrians and cyclists, was emphasized by City Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze.

These precautionary measures were instigated by the Punjab government in response to the escalating smog crisis.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s air quality index surged beyond 360 on Sunday morning, reiterating its distressing position as one of the most polluted cities globally.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Nov-2023/pmd-forecasts-rain-in-karachi-today