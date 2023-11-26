PMD forecasts rain in Karachi today

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts more rain accompanied by thunder in Karachi today (Sunday), ushering in cooler weather for the city.

As per the Met Office, Karachi is likely to experience partly cloudy conditions in the upcoming 24 hours. The recorded lowest temperature stands at 18.4°C with a humidity level of 66%, while winds blowing from the northeast at around 20 kilometres per hour were reported.

Meteorologist Owais Haider indicated possibilities of drizzle and light rain throughout the day in Karachi. Haider mentioned an expected drop in temperature, reaching around 15°C, which will bring about a noticeable chill.

He also anticipated another rainy spell in December, although the weather might not be as cold as the previous year.

Yesterday, Karachi and various Sindh cities experienced cold weather with rain and hailstorms. Heavy rainfall was noted in areas like Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan Johar in Karachi, while drizzles persisted in II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Defence, Clifton, and nearby localities. These weather conditions led to power outages in several regions.

Hyderabad and its vicinity remained under cloudy skies throughout the day, witnessing light and heavy rainfall in areas like Latifabad, Jamshoro, and Thana Bula Khan.

Furthermore, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, and Mirpurkhas are also anticipated to experience rain along with gusty winds.